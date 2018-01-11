Houston Methodist Sugar Land offers support and assistance to cancer survivors and patients

SUGAR LAND – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital now offers a wide range of support groups and programs designed to improve the physical, social, psychological and spiritual health of cancer survivors and caregivers.

“With the tremendous strides made in cancer care, we are seeing more and more survivors live long and productive lives after their treatment ends,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology and infusion therapy services at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

“But these survivors, most over the age of 50, often require specialized services to overcome the physical and emotional impacts of their disease and treatment. There really was nothing comprehensive offered in Fort Bend, so we decided to augment our current supportive offerings by providing a range of services centered around art, music, exercise and massage.”

The hospital’s program, developed with a generous grant from the George Foundation, includes three unique classes, held monthly and all free of charge:

• Thriving Through Creative Arts — Offers survivors a chance to relax and express

themselves through art — a proven approach to help cope with the aftermath of cancer and related treatments

• Life in Motion — A creative movement program designed to improve balance, coordination and agility and enhance social and emotional health

• Music4Life — Is a unique music program offered in collaboration with the Houston Methodist Center for Performing Arts Medicine (CPAM) that can help improve cognitive, physical, psychological and social functioning. Music therapists use evidence-based music interventions to address the stress associated with a diagnosis of cancer and cancer treatment

• Massage — This service will be provided on a limited basis for cancer survivors beginning in February 2018. The benefits of massage include alleviation of stress, pain and other side effects which may be experienced as a result of cancer and its treatments. Survivors should call Houston Methodist Wellness Services and mention the cancer survivor program provided through Houston Methodist Sugar Land at 713.441.5980

“These programs provide other benefits, too, because they allow survivors to meet and interact with others who have liv-ed through the same experiences,” said Sebastian-Deutsch. “Having someone to talk with who understands what it’s like to fight and survive cancer is an important part of the healing process. Having that camaraderie with others can be powerful.”

For more information on the cancer survivorship programs, or to register, visit houstonmethodist.org/events and select Cancer under Health Topic in the life side bar or call 281.274.7500.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital also offers three other support groups for breast cancer patients and survivors, patients with an ostomy, and one focused on helping people cope with the grief of losing a loved one. More information on these support groups can be found on our spiritual care page at bit.ly/supportgroups-sl.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land is Fort Bend County’s only hospital with American College of Surgeons – Commission on Cancer (CoC) accreditation. Facilities achieve such accreditation after proving commitment to providing the best cancer care and complying with CoC standards. Hospitals that achieve accreditation provide a vast scope of high quality, specialized services — screenings, diagnostics, genetic testing, advanced technology, clinical trials and patient support.