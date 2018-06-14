Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital welcomes vascular surgeons Dr. Jean Bismuth and Dr. Charlie Cheng

SUGAR LAND – (June 12, 2018) — Board-certified vascular surgeons Jean Bismuth, M.D., and Charlie Cheng, M.D., have joined the staff of Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates in Sugar Land.

Bismuth and Cheng offer a full scope of surgical and minimally invasive endovascular options to treat vascular system diseases. Their level of expertise combined with access to state-of-the-art technology at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, allow for rapid diagnosis and treatment of vascular conditions, and better long-term outcomes for patients.

Bismuth comes to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital from Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he continues to serve as associate program director for cardiovascular surgery as well as associate professor of cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College. Bismuth received his medical degree from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. He served as both a medical and surgical intern and as a research fellow at Gentofte University Hospital, also in Denmark, before completing his residency in general surgery at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York and a fellowship in vascular surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“It’s an honor to join the team that has a long history of bringing the most advanced and sophisticated cardiac care to Fort Bend,” said Bismuth. “My approach to patient safety and comfort is a perfect fit with the culture and mission of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, and I’m excited to be seeing patients at Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates.”

Cheng previously served as assistant professor of vascular and endovascular surgery and assistant professor of trauma surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He earned his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk and completed his residency and internship in general surgery there, as well. Cheng then completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“My new affiliation with Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates will enable me to continue to offer a deep and thorough level of care to patients in the Fort Bend and surrounding areas,” said Cheng. “Houston Methodist is leading the way in heart and vascular care through research and collaboration, and I am excited to be a part of such a well-respected institution.”

Bismuth speaks English, French and Danish fluently. Cheng is fluent in English, Mandarin Chinese and Taiwanese.

Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates in Sugar Land is located at 16605 Southwest Freeway in Medical Office Building 3. To schedule an appointment, call 713.441.5200.

Visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news, events and information.