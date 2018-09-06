Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital named one of America’s top 100 community hospitals

SUGAR LAND, (September 1, 2018) — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has been named one of America’s top 100 community hospitals by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national trade publication.

Becker’s Hospital Review compiles an annual list of leading community hospitals using data from a wide range of outside ranking and ratings organizations, including IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals, iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, CareChex ratings, Leapfrog Group grades, Healthgrades awards and CMS stars.

The compilation recognizes hospitals that have achieved outstanding clinical quality and operational excellence while having a significant economic impact on their local communities.

“This honor is special because it incorporates such a broad array of input from some of the nation’s most respected health care organizations,” said Chris Siebenaler, CEO, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. “To be included, a hospital must demonstrate excellence across a wide range of metrics and be a leader in the marketplace. This recognition is truly a testament to the commitment and dedication of our physicians, nurses and hospital staff and the work they do every day on behalf of our patients and our community.”

Houston Methodist Sugar Land is one of just five Texas hospitals named to the 2018 list, and the only hospital in Fort Bend to be honored.

“We are proud to call Sugar Land our home and we are committed to continuing to advance both the quality and breadth of our health care offerings for the people of Fort Bend and surrounding areas,” said Siebenaler.

For more information about Houston Methodist Sugar Land, go to houstonmethodist.org/sugarland or call 281.274.7000. Visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news, events and information.

