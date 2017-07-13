Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital honored with Mission: Lifeline Achievement Award

SUGARLAND – (July11, 2017) – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has received the Mission: Lifeline® Silver Receiving Quality Achievement award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call and continuing through hospital treatment.

“Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients who suffer a heart attack, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program is helping us accomplish that goal through nationally respected clinical guidelines,” said B. Keith Ellis, M.D., Medical Director of the Chest Pain Center at Houston Methodist Sugar Land. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care, and I am very proud of our team.”

In addition to receiving the Mission: Lifeline Silver Receiving award, Houston Methodist Sugar Land has also been recognized as a recipient of Mission: Lifeline’s Silver-Plus award, which recognizes that the hospital has reached an achievement score of 75 percent or greater for treating STEMI transfer patients from other facilities within 120 minutes.

“We commend Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital for this achievement award, which reflects a significant institutional commitment to the highest quality of care for their heart attack patients,” said James G. Jollis, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Advisory Working Group. “Achieving this award means the hospital has met specific reporting and achievement measures for the treatment of their patients who suffer heart attacks, and we applaud them for their commitment to quality and timely care.”

Houston Methodist Sugar Land earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of STEMI patients by providing emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed. Eligible hospitals must adhere to these measures at a set level for 12 consecutive months to receive this award.

About Mission: Lifeline

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation clinical treatment guidelines.

For more information, visit heart.org.