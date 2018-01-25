Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital earns eight straight A’s for patient safety

SUGAR LAND – (January 23, 2018) – The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health care system, recently released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide. Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital was one of 823 hospitals to receive an “A” for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.

“Hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade have achieved the highest safety standards in the country,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an ‘A’ Safety Grade.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety-experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication we have for patient safety,” said Chris Siebenaler, CEO at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. “Every employee and physician at the hospital is focused on how they can impact and improve the safety of our patients. Receiving our eighth consecutive ‘A’ grade since 2014 shows that we are making a significant difference in keeping our patients safe while under our care.”

To see Houston Methodist Sugar Land's full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

