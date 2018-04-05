Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day on June 1

SUGAR LAND—(April 1, 2018) — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is joining nearly 15.5 million American cancer survivors celebrating the 31st Annual National Cancer Survivors Day® this year. Also being recognized are the many family members, caregivers and health care providers whose contributions to, and support of, cancer survivors help make the celebration possible.

“A diagnosis of cancer can generate many emotions but survival is about embracing life and living each day to the fullest,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology services. “You will find our Cancer Survivor’s Day celebration and resource fair filled with laughter, camaraderie, hope, compassion, faith, love and music as we honor cancer survivors for their strength and courage.”

Anyone living with a personal history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life – is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation®. “National Cancer Survivors Day is a great opportunity for cancer survivors, caregivers, friends and family to come together and affirm there can be quality of life after a diagnosis of cancer,” said Clive Shkedy, M.D., medical director of radiation oncology.

Additionally, the foundation says that more people are surviving cancer than ever before, thanks to advances in prevention, early detection, treatment and follow-up care. Cancer, however, does come with many challenges, such as hindered access to cancer specialists and promising new treatments, inadequate or no insurance, financial hardships, employment problems and psychological struggles. “Despite these difficulties, cancer survivors can live active, productive lives with the support of other survivors,” said Shkedy.

Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land welcomes all local cancer survivors and a guest of their choice or one caregiver each to join us as we honor cancer survivors. It’s Not About the Destination…It’s About the Journey, the Cancer Survivors Day Celebration and Resource Fair will have a travel theme and be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. News anchor, Shern-Min Chow from KHOU 11 will