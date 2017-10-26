Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital achieves prestigious Magnet® recognition

SUGAR LAND – (October 9, 2017) — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has earned Magnet® Recognition — the highest and most respected national honor for nursing excellence – from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Houston Methodist Sugar Land is the only hospital in Fort Bend and one of just 42 in Texas to receive Magnet designation. Nationwide, just 461 hospitals hold the prestigious honor, which is awarded to hospitals with superior nursing professionalism, teamwork and patient care following a rigorous credentialing process.

“This is a tremendous honor and a well-deserved recognition for our staff, which exemplifies the very best in nursing care every single day,” said Janet Leatherwood, vice president and chief nursing officer. “Achieving Magnet recognition is a lengthy, challenging journey, and one that we’ve worked on for several years. At the heart of the process, however, are the day-to-day interactions we have with each other and with our patients. The patient care and commitment to quality that our nurses and interprofessional staff demonstrate is second-to-none, and all of us are grateful for the ongoing support of our entire leadership team, physicians and staff.”

The credentialing process evaluates a number of factors related to nursing, including the quality of nursing leadership; coordination and collaboration across specialties; and processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care. Research shows that hospitals that earn Magnet recognition have increased patient satisfaction, higher levels of patient safety and care and higher rates of job satisfaction among nursing staff.

The hospital’s designation will remain in place through September 2021, and can be renewed at that time.

“Magnet designation is recognition of the culture of excellence that we have worked so hard to build and maintain here – the cornerstone of how we serve the community,” said Chris Siebenaler, senior regional vice president and chief executive officer. “It is the ‘gold standard’ for nursing excellence and acknowledgement of the outstanding care that our patients receive every day. I am extremely proud of our team!”

Visit the website at houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. Visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news, events and information.

About ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice.

The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit nursecredentialing.org/magnet.