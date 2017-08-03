Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land plans new walk-in orthopedics injury clinic

SUGAR LAND – Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land is expanding its walk-in orthopedic injury clinic services for residents of Fort Bend and surrounding areas who need to see an orthopedic specialist right away.

As of August 1, the orthopedic injury clinic is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., inside Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine’s state-of-the-art patient care facility on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital campus, 16811 Southwest Frwy., Suite 200.

The clinic will be staffed by orthopedists, primary care sports medicine physicians and physician assistants who evaluate and treat patients suffering from acute orthopedic injuries such as sprains or strains, minor dislocations, fractures or broken bones, sports injuries, torn ligaments, injured tendons, painful or swollen joints or possible concussions. However, injuries covered under worker’s compensation plans or those suffered in automobile accidents, as well as all spine and back problems, will require scheduling an appointment with a physician.

“The walk-in clinic is ideal for patients of all ages who have suffered an injury – maybe playing sports, working out or just doing chores around the house – who need to see an orthopedist right away,” said Ashvin K. Dewan, M.D., fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land. “It’s not intended to be an emergency room for issues that go beyond orthopedics or an urgent care clinic for minor problems. It is designed to help us meet the needs of patients whose injuries fall somewhere in between those categories – and do so quickly and efficiently to ensure they receive the proper care right away. It improves our patients’ access and avoids the busy emergency room — all at the cost of a standard physician office visit.”

The board-certified orthopedists at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine have full access to the hospital’s top-quality imaging and diagnostic tools and casting/bracing will be available on-site if needed.

“Patients who suffer an injury often go straight to the emergency room even when it’s clear they need an orthopedist,” said Dewan. “Then they have to make a second appointment to see us. This clinic will eliminate that first step and give patients a same-day option for orthopedic and musculoskeletal injuries. It will save patients time and money and ensure they are treated quickly and appropriately.”

The walk-in clinic for orthopedic injuries will accept most forms of insurance, and no appointments are necessary.

For more information on Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land, go to houstonmethodist.org/orthopedics-sl or call 281.275.0555. Visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news, events and information.