Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land hosts open house to showcase advanced technology and the cancer treatment team

SUGAR LAND – Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land invites the Fort Bend community to an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 10 to showcase the technological innovations and resources that are available close to home.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is the only hospital in Fort Bend County with the American College of Surgeons – Commission on Cancer (CoC) accreditation. The hospital received this accreditation by complying with CoC standards. The cancer treatment team at Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land provides comprehensive care for cancer patients by routinely collaborating to ensure each patient receives the best possible care. The team is focused on using innovative approaches to treatment such as immunotherapy treatments, the latest surgical procedures and the most targeted radiation therapies to treat cancer.

“Not only does Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land offer the most advanced treatments for our patients, the center also offers many types of support for patients and their families,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch. “Physically treating the cancer is important and so is providing patients with resources to help with other aspects of the healing process such as nutritional support, spiritual care, providing tools for caregivers, and offering free survivorship programs such as Thriving Through Creative Arts, Music 4 Life, Life in Motion, Massage Therapy and Pet Therapy.”

Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land welcomes the community to an open house to tour the facility and learn about services available for cancer patients. The open house will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 10. at Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land 16655 Southwest Fwy. Sugar Land, TX 77479. For more information visit events.houstonmethodist.org/openhouse-sl or call 281.275.0751.