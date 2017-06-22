Houston Methodist Breast Surgery Partners welcomes Dr. Amelia Tower

SUGAR LAND, June 19, 2017 – Board-certified and fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist Dr. Amelia Tower has joined Dr. Sandra Templeton with Houston Methodist Breast Surgery Partners.

Tower specializes in the treatment of both benign and malignant breast diseases and is dedicated to using the most innovative and state-of-the-art surgical techniques to create a fully individualized treatment plan for each patient.

Houston Methodist Breast Surgery Partners physicians are board-certified surgeons who work with the hospital’s leading radiologists, radiation oncologists, reconstructive surgeons, oncologists and pathologists to support patients through all phases of their treatment.

“Dr. Tower brings a strong background in the diagnosis and treatment of breast diseases as well as a compassionate approach to patient care,” said Sandra Templeton, M.D., breast surgeon with Houston Methodist Breast Surgery Partners. “We are pleased to have her join our practice and strengthen our ability to serve patients from Fort Bend and surrounding areas.”

“I am honored and excited to join Houston Methodist Breast Surgery Partners,” Tower said. “I believe in a comprehensive, multidisciplinary treatment approach for my patients, and that philosophy is completely supported by not only the practice but also the hospital. Houston Methodist Sugar Land is leading the fight against breast disease in Fort Bend, and I’m proud to be a part of that effort.”

Tower joins Houston Methodist from Fort Worth, where she served as assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. There, she established an interdisciplinary breast health and cancer program at a local hospital, providing academic-based care in a community setting. She also initiated a new breast surgical oncology program while working with resident and student education. Over the years, Tower has written several academic publications and presented her breast cancer research at national conferences.

Call 281.494.3000 to schedule an appointment with Tower. Her office is located on Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Campus in Medical Office Building 3.

Visit houstonmethodist.org/spg to learn more about the practice. Visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news,