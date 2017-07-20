Houston Hindus offer prayers for Amarnath Yatra victims and families

7 pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured during the terror attack in India

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – A heightened sense of anger and frustration, coupled with grief and compassion were witnessed at the recent Prayer Meeting held here following the recent barbaric terror-attack on the pilgrims of the Amarnath yatra, which took place on July 10, 2017 in India. The Houston Hindu community gathered at the India House on Thursday, July 13 to offer prayers for the victims, the injured, and their families. Organized by Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH) and supported by The India House, India Culture Center (ICC) and other major Indo-American organizations, the event had priests, community leaders and speakers in attendance.

Welcoming the gathering, Partha Krishnaswamy, president HGH said the Hindus in Houston were very ‘concerned’ and ‘annoyed’ over the incident and, “we want to send a very strong message to the Government of India and leaders of the world that such dastardly attacks, such terrorism should not go unpunished. And safe havens around the world for terrorist should never be allowed and should be dealt with seriously by the leaders. We are here to offer prayer for those killed and injured and families of the victims,” he said reading out the names of the seven people killed (6 women and 1 man, all from Gujarat). 19 others were injured in a bus taking them to Amarnath, a holy place of for Hindus nestled in the Kashmir Valley. The attacks are suspected to be masterminded by Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani organization that sponsored 4 terrorists to carry out the heinous attacks. Krishnaswamy, who also served as the emcee, invited Pandit Pradip Pandya from Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple of Houston to offer prayers on the occasion.

Ramesh Shah, offering his condolences on the occasion, said “Terrorism for us is not a new thing and has been going for years. At the same time we should be asking government of India and local government of Gujarat to have their special forces, like they had for Akshardham temple attack, to bring them to justice.” Shah is a prominent community activist and the recipient of this year’s prestigious Pravasi Bhartiya Samman. “While the government is doing its part, we as individual and as a community can support by asking what we can do for the victims,” hehah said.

Deputy Consul General of India in Houston, Surendra Adhana in his message said, “Unlike in the past, the community has come up in a big way and mobilized to ensure that the response of the US government is conveyed in no uncertain terms.” He recognized the efforts of some of members of the community including Durga Aggrawal, Abeezar Taybji, Jitin Agrawal, Ashok Moga from Texas, as well as a few others and said, “They all mobilized and came together to ensure that a bi-partisan strong condemnation of this act it be conveyed to the global community. This is an unprecedented response but please do not stop here,” he urged. He also assured that the government of India will never bow down to such an act of cowardice.

Sunanda Vashisht, a writer, columnist and founder of MyIndMaker, gave a vivid insight into the early risings of Islamist terrorism against Kashmiri Pandit families through her own experience as a child. “27 years ago when this barbarity started in the beautiful land of Jammu and Kashmir no one knew about it,” she said, taking the audience to the roots of what is now a full blow global crisis. 9/11 had not happened; the West had not understood what Islamist terrorism was about. ” It was a time before social media when thousands were rendered homeless and many more killed, Vashisht recalled. She was 12 years old in 1990 when she heard firsthand the terrifying sounds and threats whilst at her grandfather’s house that she and her mother were visiting. What ensued that night is a nightmare she is still dealing with, she said. Barely equipped to fight, but sound enough to protect his family, her grandfather stood guard over them throughout the night with an old axe in one hand and a kitchen knife in the other, vowing to kill his family first before anyone could get to them. They all lived to see the sunrise but everything had changed after that. Not many were fortunate; Vashisht’s uncle, a government employee, was shot dead. So far 52 pilgrims died in 18 years and the 27 years saga of ethnic cleansing continues. Vashisht expressed her serious concern for ‘erosion of history’ in these parts and deliberate attempt of replacing of ancient Hindu heritage by Islamic culture in Kashmir. There is dire need to spread the right information. Kashmir has been a ‘laboratory for Islamic terrorism’ for years. If they can be destroyed here, it will crush their influence elsewhere in the world, she stated.

Speaker Pramod Burravali of Indic Book Club said he couldn’t help but speak about “Geopolitics and the continued efforts of Pakistan in ratcheting up of the situation.” In a way, he said, it was his shraddanjali to the victims. “Those six mothers and one gentleman who passed away are to be made aware of the revenge that we are capable of extracting,” he said and implored the Houston Indian community to boycott Pakistani businesses locally as a message that we don’t appreciate such acts anymore.

Rahul Pandit, another Kashmiri Pandit, offered his prayers to Lord Mahadev and spoke of His attributes as, “He who transcends all natural phenomenon as well as the absolute spirit.” Pandit also described the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, the place of his ancestral home where today even the local officer is too scared to go back because of the chance of violence. Pandit left his home when he was six years old, and fears that his children will never be able to visit their ancestral home if this continues.

Retd. Col. Vipin Kumar, India House Executive Director, offered his condolences and spoke about his time in Kashmir while serving in the Indian Army and posted in Anantnag. Other speakers were Falguni Gandhi, president ICC, Rev. Gregory Han, Director, Interfaith Relations, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston. Arjun Luthra, read the messages of various elected officials that included: Congressmen: Pete Olson, Ted Poe, John Culberson, Al Green, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee and Tulsi Gabbard. “This was a time of prayer, let us remember that we are bound by our common humanity, that though this pilgrimage is not mine, the victims are my spiritual kin.” He hoped that the yatra that ends of August 7 would be peaceful.

In his vote of thanks organizer Achalesh Amar sent a strong message of solidarity to Hindu community at this hour of grief. His message was that Hindu lives matter and any atrocity committed anywhere in the world on any Hindu would be taken notice of.