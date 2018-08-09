HMSL Hospital offering Free Flu Shots to benefit Santa’s Exchange

SUGAR LAND—(August 2, 2018)—With fall around the corner and the holiday season not far behind, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is once again offering Fort Bend and surrounding area residents the opportunity to donate a gift and receive a free flu shot.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land, in collaboration with the Exchange Club of Sugar Land, Fort Bend Exchange Club, Rotary Club of Sugar Land, Rotary Club of Fort Bend and Toys for Tots Fort Bend, is offering free flu shots on Saturday, Oct. 20 to community members who participate in Santa’s Gift Exchange. Fort Bend and surrounding area residents can bring a new, unwrapped toy or clothing item in exchange for a free flu shot. The toys and clothing will benefit local children in the Fort Bend area.

“We are proud to partner again with the local exchange and rotary clubs and Toys for Tots to provide this community offering,” said Chris Siebenaler, CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. “This is a great way for the community to stay healthy while also putting smiles on children’s faces during the holiday season.”

In 2017, Santa’s Gift Exchange provided toys and clothing to nearly 5,000 economically disadvantaged children in Fort Bend County.

“Our community is well known for its philanthropic values, so we encourage you to participate by dropping off toys or clothing even if you have already had your flu shot,” Siebenaler said.

If you want to participate in this community event, please bring a new, unwrapped toy or clothing item to the Main Pavilion lobby of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital between 8 a.m. – noon Saturday, Oct. 20.

For more information, please visit events.houstonmethodist.org/flushot-sl or call 281.274.7910.