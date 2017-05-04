Historic Downtown Rosenberg ready for May family fun

by Averil Gleason

ROSENBURG, May 3, 2017 – A fine summer festival of live music, art exhibits, the now-legendary monthly Sidewalk Sale and a 5th anniversary celebration highlight Rosenberg Main Street Program’s festivities for the month of May.

The Downtown Rosenberg Main Street Program is constantly working to create events catering to residents of the area, according to Main Street Program Manager Dan Kelleher.

“Rosenberg Main Street Program is a coalition of volunteers who work in partnership to promote and improve downtown Rosenberg,” Kelleher said. “There will be lots of fun and exciting activities, entertainment and special events in Rosenberg every weekend for the next few weeks.”

Kicking off the month of May, Historic Downtown Rosenberg is holding Kathy Golden’s contemporary art show, Portrait of Essence, at BR Vino, 1917 Ave. G.

Thirty-two pieces of her whimsical realist art cover the walls of the restaurant. Seventy-five percent of the 32 pieces were painted specifically for the space based on the lighting and atmosphere of the restaurant, Golden shared.

Golden’s work ranges from $198 to $600 and can be seen at BR Vino until July.

Another Time Soda Fountain, 800 Third St., will offer live music on two Fridays in May. Cody Ray Henry is scheduled to perform from 6-8 p.m. on May 12, and Tommy Lawrence will play on May 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Every Saturday night in May there will be live music at BR Vino, 1917 Ave. G, from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

And on May 20, BR Vino will have its fifth anniversary celebration. The event will take place from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

On May 20, participating shops in downtown Rosenberg will hold their monthly Third Saturday Sidewalk Sale. Sales begin in the afternoon.