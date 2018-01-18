HCC Newspring Business Plan Competition offers mentoring, group training and prizes to entrepreneurs

HOUSTON [Jan. 8, 2018] – Entrepreneurs looking for advice and mentorship for their proposed startup or existing business will find what they are searching for with the Houston Community College Newspring Business Plan Competition. Every year the competition brings in experienced entrepreneurs to mentor and train as they develop their launch or growth plans.

“It is all about offering free mentoring and training in a competitive environment to allow business owners to vet their business assumptions and create stronger plans,” said Sandra Louvier, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at HCC Northwest College.

In addition, the top finishers in the competition take home $30,000 in cash and in-kind prizes to help fund their business. Louvier said the competition is open to just about any type of business. “We’ve seen businesses from medical to hair salons, dance studios, online and brick and mortar.”

Past contestants credit the competition for helping them reach success. Deidre Mathis, who plans to open a unique Houston boutique hostel in spring 2018, won $4,000 in the 2017 competition. It was so beneficial because of the growth of my business plan,” Mathis said. “My mentors helped me think outside the box and stretched my imagination.”

The competition runs from late February to May and includes five training sessions, with mentors assigned to each entrepreneur accepted into the program. “While the prize money is great, the competition ends up being a win for all involved because the training and mentoring empowers all contestants to vet their business assumptions and finish with stronger, focused launch and growth plans,” added Louvier.

Applications for this year’s Business Plan Competition must be submitted by January 17. To learn more about the competition and how to apply, visit www.hccbizconnect.org.