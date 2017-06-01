HCC Fashion Fusion: A Springboard for the Fashion Designers of the Future

HOUSTON [May 31, 2017] – Five Houston Community College (HCC) Fashion Design students have added to their list of accolades the distinction of being the winners of Fashion Fusion 2017. Ebonie Sophus, like the rest of the participating HCC students, drew inspiration from art exhibit Adios Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950.

“I was inspired by a butterfly I saw on one of the paintings, said Sephus. “The butterfly symbolizes to me how small beings can overcome great obstacles. I am elated for being chosen as the first place winner for the People’s Choice Award.

The art exhibit was on display at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) from March 5 until May 21. To acquire a better understanding about the collection, the students were given a special tour with one of the curators. The experience left an indelible mark on Maite Bradford, who created pieces with clear bellicose tendencies. Bradford won first place in the category Modern Cuba.

“When I researched the art I drew inspiration from, I learned that that the painter was a strong communist,” Bradford said, “That had a huge impact on me, so I put together pieces that respected the artist, but also answered my questions about his philosophy.”

Other winners of Fashion Fusion 2007 were Kyndall Bollmeyer, first place winner in the category of Wearable Art, Luisa Nadarajah in the category of Old Havana and Silvia Otaola in the category of Accessories and Jewelry.

The winners received scholarships to the Glassel School of Art. For the next few months, the winning gowns will be on display at the MFAH, the High Fashion Home furniture store, and will conclude with a final display at the Houston Public Library. To learn more visit: /www.hccs.edu