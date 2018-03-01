Harmony Science Academy Houston hosts STEM/Multicultural Festival

The Harmony Science Academy Houston STEM/Multicultural Festival was held this past Saturday, February 24, 2018. This year, the campus separated the festival by a multicultural portion and a STEM portion where students were able to showcase their projects to VIP guests and other attendees. Projects such as robots and cultural dances were all shown at the festival to give attendees the full Harmony festival experience. Each classroom was decorated as a different country along with special delicacies from each countries to share with all of our guests. There were guest judges that were parents, teachers and other volunteers to rate all of the projects to determine the winners of each category. The STEM & Multicultural festival is held once annually for HSA Houston and had visits from outreach liaison, Sam Merchant on behalf of Congressman Al Green, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Main Street Theater, U.S Navy, The Houston Alliance, the Houston Food Bank and our vendor, Tea Citi. We value and thank everyone who steps through our doors as a parent, student and guest and hope that the best cultural experience could be given at our festival and already have many ideas for next year. To learn more about our campus, please visit www.hsahouston.harmonytx.org