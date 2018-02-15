Harmony Science Academy Houston Hosts Annual STEM/Multicultural Festival

HOUSTON, TX- Harmony Science Academy Houston will again host its annual STEM/Multicultural Festival on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at their 9431 W S Houston Pkwy, S.Houston location.

The event is designed to showcase both our student projects and the diversity of our campus.

For the multicultural portion of the festival, attendees will see performances by the student mariachi band and will also get to experience a different culture with each station and classroom. Each student will pick a country of their choice and provide information of the country and a food sample of the country. HSA Houston wants to make sure that there is a take away for each station for an educational experience that families and students of all ages can enjoy.

About Harmony Public Schools.

Harmony Public Schools are 54 high performing K-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 48 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.