Harmony School Katy makes best high school list

Children at Risk, a nonprofit organization that studies Texas’ public education system, recently released its annual rankings for the Lone Star State’s best high schools. Harmony Science Academy – Katy made the ranking.

Harmony School of Innovation in Sugar Land also ranked high in the scoring.

Ask any teacher: strong fundamentals are the building block to a good student.

Children at Risk, a nonprofit organization that studies Texas’ public education system, recently released its annual rankings for the Lone Star State’s best high schools. The rankings can serve as a handy evidence-based tool to narrow down the cream of the crop in public education.

Their data shows that even schools within the same district can differ vastly in quality of education. In order to rank the schools, researchers examined standardized test scores and student achievement.

Harmony School of Innovation Sugar Land received a Children at Risk grade of A+, placing it in the Texas rank at 45th.

With a college acceptance rate of 100 percent, Harmony Public Schools have earned the reputation of providing a distinct, high-quality education. Our schools also have the honor of being Texas Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (T-STEM) field pioneer schools.