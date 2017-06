‘Hare Krishna!’ wins Grand Jury’s Best Picture



‘Hare Krishna! The Mantra, The Movement and the Swami Who Started It All’ takes honors at the Illuminate Film Festival on June 5, 2017, it’s worldwide debut screening.

Directors John Griesser (center), Jean Griesser and Lauren Ross celebrate, surrounded by the film’s producers and editor.

See story on this new documentary film on page 15 inside.