Hanmi Bank informs Indian Seniors on ‘How to Prevent Elder Financial Abuse’ over Luncheon

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON –On Sunday afternoon, June 9th, representatives of Hanmi Bank lead by Mohammad Tariq, EVP, Regional Chief Banking Officer hosted a luncheon and held a highly engaging session with the members of the Indian Seniors Citizens Association (ISCA) at the Bayland Park Community Center at 6400 Bissonnet St.

Nearly 200 seniors who were attending their bi-monthly meeting that afternoon were given first-hand information on banking and identity protection, and the members were alerted about the threat of scammers.

Mr. Tariq was joined by Shellie Merritt, SVP, Regional Retail Banking Manager who was visiting from Dallas and two other representatives: Sam Rukh, SVP, Branch Manager (Hillcroft) and Tim Saelim, FVP, Branch Manager (S. Gessner). “It was very personable,” said Tariq about the meeting, adding that they were receptive and engaging, which gives an opportunity to be more actively involved with the ISCA.

The first meeting was an introductory one and part of the bank’s ongoing outreach program. They do plan to hold other meetings in the near future to introduce their product line in the broader sense and also offer any online banking training if need, he said.

Shellie Merritt also spoke on the occasion, sharing her thoughts, “As a community bank providing fi-nancial education, it is important in our strategy to give back to the communities we serve.” When asked about her expectation about the meeting, she simply stated nothing other than knowing the people and getting acquitted with the community.

The speakers shared tips on ‘How to Prevent Elder Financial Abuse’ as it is impacting our Senior Citizen communities. “We are committed to partnering with the Indian Senior Citizens Association and other organizations to continue to serve these communities by providing one-on-one relationship service and financial education,” Merrit stated.

In addition, Ms. Merrit informed that this reporter that Hanmi Bank has a promotional Checking Ac-count offer through September 30, 2018, offering a Green Personal Checking ( demand deposit ac-count) with these features:

No monthly fee for life of account (must enroll in eStatement)

No transaction limitations

A Smart Business DDA (demand deposit account) featuring:

No monthly fee for life of account

No transaction limitations (except for cash in/out – up to $50,000/mo.)

Both are available to the 1st 200 customers or until 9.30.2018, whichever comes first.

Visit your nearest branch for additional details.

Commenting on the meeting, Ramesh Modi, ISCA President said, “We are very much impressed by their presentation. Everything went on time as expected.” Some of the comments from the members were very positive and some others even showed interest in banking with Hanmi Bank, Modi said.

The ISCA, is a Houston based non-profit organization for seniors of Indian origin founded in 1985. The organization holds bi-monthly meetings on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month at the Bayland Park Community Center. They are currently over 500 members and growing. Talks, lectures, comedy and musical programs are featured during their meetings.