Gujarati Senior Citizens of Seattle tour Houston’s temples, sights

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – A group of 23 seniors, 19 from Seattle, two from Portland and two from N. Carolina, visited Houston from Friday, April 20 until Tuesday, April 24.

Lalit Chenoy and his wife Chatur Chenoy, former residents of Houston who have moved to Seattle, Washington to join their son. He founded the Gujarati Seniors of Seattle along with Praveen Shah and Sureh Chokshi. The group was started in Febuary, 2015 with just 17 members.

Under the guided tours arranged by Vinod Shah of ABC Travels, the group visited Houston’s many temples, including VPPS, Jain temple, BAPS, Char Dham, ISKCON of Houston, and Sri Meenakshi Temple.

They also visited NASA and Galveston’s beaches.

On Saturday, April 21st, they hosted a get-together with a few friends from ISCA (Indian Seniors Citizens Association) at Madras Pavilion, Sugar Land. The evening’s entertainment was provided by Preetu Dave and other singers Tejas Mehta, Nick Ganotra and Parth Joshi. Vinod Shah kept the smiles up with a few jokes in Gujarati, to the audience’s delight.

Sudha Trivedi, former president,and current trustee, ISCA welcomed the group and thanked Lalit and Chatur for their initiative to bring the groups together.

Others who spoke on the occassion were Arvind Shah from Seattle and Houston’s PV Patel, along with Sudir Mathuria.

The Gujarati Seniors of Seattle meet the first Saturday of the month to discuss issues of medical and other relevant topics with a little light entertainment.

Lalit informed the group was steadily growing and that out of the 90 members currently, nearly 60% are ladies. For the 2018 initiatives, Lalit said there will be more importantage to health plans, yoga and day care centers for Indian seniors.

Currently their support comes from ISSO Seva.

On the following day, the group attended ISKCON of Houston’s mandir, auditorium, school and buffet restaurant. A temple tour was conducted by servant leader Dayal Nitai das, who explained the history and mission of Hare Krishna Dham Houston, with darshan of the Deities at noon, followed by lunch prasadam.