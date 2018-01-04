Gujarati Samaj of Houston celebrates New Year Eve 2018

by Girish Naik

HOUSTON – Gujarati Samaj of Houston and its members celebrated the New Year Eve 2018 Gala at the Arabia Shrine Center on December 31, 2017. Looking at the weather forecast for the night, Girish Naik the President of Gujarati Samaj of Houston commented “Thank God we have an indoor venue where our members can enjoy the program in a very comfortable temperature.”.

The day began with the entire committee working on every detail of the program to make sure that the program would be leave a lasting effect on the attendee. All details from Hall Decorations, Logistics, Food, Drinks, Baby sitters for kids, security, midnight party flavors and confetti were checked out and ready so that attendees would have a wonderful time.

At 7:30 PM the guest started coming in. Well decorated photo booth with party flavors awaited them, our professional photographer got their pictures in various poses. The hall was decorated in a Black and silver theme for the night. The entrance welcomed the guests with a curved ache of Balloons with a 2018 sign. Room decorated as per the theme of the night and the tasty smell of appetizers filled the room making you feel hungry. Friends and family started getting their appetizers with drinks and socialized to the soft music that filled the rooms waves. For almost an hour guests mingled with each other and caught up with friends.

DJ Rishi kicked the gear up on the music to get everyone on the floor. Non-Stop music all the way to 10:15 PM as Hot Dinner awaited everyone. Three different prices were announced, and raffle was also done as the guest had dinner. Dr. Harshadbhai Patel, chairman of Board of Director updated the members on the progress of our “GSH community center” and promised the members that if the weather permits we will have it completed by 2018 as guests finished Dinner.

After dinner DJ Rishi got everyone involved with a game “Sole Train”.

Fast Music played on the second half of the dancing session as it lead to count-down and mid-night toss of non-alcoholic Champaign with everyone in party flavor hats and glasses. Confetti automatically flowing from the machine. What a sight…”Welcome 2018” with a bang “Swag”…Guests wishing each other “Happy New Year”. Wow what a sight to see.

Guests kept the party on until 1:00 AM in the early morning of 2018. God bless USA and may we all have a safe and prosperous New year.

Gujarati Samaj of Houston wishes all of you a very Happy and Prosperous New year and do not forget our next program Kite Flying at Moosa Stadium (Pearland) on January 14, 2018 from 10:30 AM.