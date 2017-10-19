Gujarati Samaj of Houston celebrates Navaratri Mahotsav

by Girish Naik

Looking back on time many of the committee members of Gujarati Samaj of Houston cannot believe that after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, we would have such a tremendous response to Navaratri Mahotsav from September 21 to September 30, 2017.

Just when everything was planned out, venues were selected and finalized for the weekday Garba at Arabian Shrine Center and the Friday/Saturday Garba at NRG Center, Hall A, Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, flooding homes and causing people to be displaced from their homes and for many losing whatever they had.

Navaratri preparations turned into Relief preparations and helping friends and family that were affected by the hurricane. Our Weekend Navaratri venue NRG Center became a shelter for victims of Harvey.

Gujarati Samaj Committee met and decided to that that Navaratri Mahotsav should be dedicated to Harvey victims. 20% of ticket sales and all Aarti collection should go towards Harvey relief funds.

Friday/Saturday Garba venue were re-finalized to Marriott Westchase Ballroom Hall just a few days before Navaratri. Muzica band was on the way from India and still one more hurdle, Lots of rain in Mumbai causing flights to be delayed/cancelled from Mumbai, Our Artist travelled overnight to Ahmedabad and got flight to Houston, landing one day late but with help of Krishna Sounds we were able hire “Darshak Thacker Live Band” with local artist Hemant Dave/Shaivangi Gala as singers, Atifbhai on Keyboard and Darshak Thacker on Drummers to start the Navaratri celebrations. Krishna Sounds also provided high quantity sound for all 10 days.

The rest is history, Respond from our Houston community came out very strong. Young and older generations dressed in colorful traditional dresses danced to the music and drummers of our Muzica Band. It was an amazing sight to see the different variety and styles of Garba dances and the amount of energy this young generation bring to the floor. On the eighth day of Navaratri, which is considered a very significant day in the 10 days celebration, We had a tremendous response to the appeal we made that all aarti money will be donated to Harvey Relief fund. We had 118 aartis to the goddess Durga.

On Sept 30th Gitesh Desai, President of Sewa International Houston Chapter and young volunteer Vivek Sharda were invited. Amee Patel, President of Gujarati Samaj of Houston presented a check in amount of $6500.00 to Sewa International. Amee Patel was quoted “It was a very fullfilling moment for us to do something for Harvey victims, at difficult times we need to stand by our community and do as much as we can. We have seen Sewa International working day and night for Harvey victims and we are very pleased that we as Gujarati Samaj of Houston could also make a difference. It is the dedication and sincere hard work of all the executive committee, trustees and volunteers that makes a program successful and I am glad to have such a wonderful team.”.