Tiger Ball nets $1.2m, honors Sylvia and Gordon Quan

HOUSTON, March 6, 2018 — Tiger Ball 2018: Celebrating the Diversity of Asia, paid homage on March 3 to Honorees Sylvia and Gordon Quan, longtime Asia Society advocates. The event also recognized Co-Chairs Kathy and Glen Gondo, Helene and Stephen Le, and Sultana and Moez Mangalji, as well as Honorary Chairs The Honorable Theresa Chang and Dr. Peter Chang. The proceeds topped $1.2 million, well past the fundraising goal.

Upon their arrival, the 600+ guests in black tie and national dress were greeted by several wishing trees along Southmore, strung with hot pink and red ribbons. (Wishing trees are a tradition throughout Asia.) The lavishly decorated 40’x240’ Chevron Gala Pavilion covered Southmore Blvd between Caroline and Austin. The tent was decorated in a Taj Mahal theme, complete with Moorish gates, lanterns, rugs, ottomans and lounging poofs. Guests enjoyed cocktails and Chinese performances by Dance of Asian America, who led a procession into the Grand Hall for dinner.

A sumptuous Pan-Asian dinner was served throughout the Asia Society Texas Center building, which was thematically decorated and is itself an award-winning work of art (designed by famed architect Yoshio Taniguchi). Tables were arrayed throughout the Fayez Sarofim Grand Hall, the North Gallery, the café, Brown Foundation Performing Arts Theater, Water Garden Terrace, and the Edward Rudge Allen III Education Center.

After dinner, guests returned to the Chevron Gala Pavilion for a panoply of decadent Pan-Asian desserts and an impromptu hula lesson from dancers from the Ka Pā Hula Nā Pua O Kamali’i Polynesian dance ensemble.

Special guests included: His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Marwar-Jodhpur and his daughter, Princess Shivranjani Rajye, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Nancy Allen, Joni Baird, Rice University president Dr. David W. Leebron and first lady Y. Ping Sun, Chinhui Juhn and Eddie Allen, Isla and Tommy Reckling, Andrea and Bill White, Alex and Astley Blair, Lily and Charles Foster, plus many members of the consular corps.

The one-of-a-kind big board auction items included the opportunity to throw the first pitch at an Astros game; a cultural tour of NYC with luxury accommodations, breakfast at Tiffany & Co NY, and an exclusive tour of the Rockefeller collection at Asia Society NY; 4 seats in the New York Yankees Legends suite; dinner for 10 with Rice University president Dr. David W. Leebron and first lady Y. Ping Sun in their 1920’s mansion; exquisite jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and Mikimoto; a curated tour of (continued)

Toronto with first-class airfare; a progressive dinner for six at Tony’s, Vallone’s, and Ciao Bello; a sushi and sashimi party for 30 guests hosted by the Consulate-General of Japan; and first-class international United airfare for two.

Floral choices played a key role in this year’s décor. The greenery represented a wide variety of Asian and non-Asian origins and included peonies, hydrangea, cherry blossoms, manzanita trees, roses, tulips, azaleas, orchids, forsythia, pierus japonica, iris, prunus, dogwood, and phlox.

A full complement of top-shelf talent created this year’s Tiger Ball, including décor by Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson, tent by Derek Widis of SPF Event Resources, catering by Gary Mercer and Jim Ewing of City Kitchen, DJing by DJ Senega of Karma DJs, and lighting by Bright Star Productions.

Proceeds from the Tiger Ball support Asia Society Texas Center’s 150+ public programs each year. Next year’s Tiger Ball is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019, honoring Phoebe and Bobby Tudor.

