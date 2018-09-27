Grief support series offered by Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

SUGAR LAND, (September 26, 2018) — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is offering a four-part series for Fort Bend residents who are coping with the loss of a loved one.

The series titled “What is Grief, Really? The Nuts and Bolts of Grieving” is designed to help participants learn about grief and understand more fully the impact that grief has on survivors. Facilitated by the Department of Spiritual Care, these sessions are open to people of all faiths and provide a safe, welcoming environment where individuals can find support and share experiences.

The sessions are scheduled on four consecutive Tuesdays in October, beginning Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the hospital’s Main Pavilion Conference Rooms A and D. Dinner will be provided.

“Learning about grief – and hearing from others’ experiences – can be a valuable part of healing for many people,” said Tim Madison, director of spiritual care and values integration at Houston Methodist Sugar Land. “Too often people try to get past the loss of a loved one without fully exploring their feelings or understanding how grief can affect them both emotionally and even physically. These sessions will give participants the opportunity to interact with others who have been through similar experiences and who share many of the same emotions.”

The hospital’s Grief Support Group meets each fall and spring, offering participants a safe space to tell their stories, interact with each other or just sit and listen.

“Our goal is to provide an avenue for comfort and healing, recognizing that each person is different and has different needs,” said Madison. “The Grief Support Group can be beneficial to anyone who has lost a loved one – whether it was a recent loss or even one many years ago.”

To reserve a place in the fall series, or to learn more about the Grief Support Group, contact the hospital’s Spiritual Care Department at 281.274.7164.

To learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland or our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news, events and information.