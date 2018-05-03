Grand Utsavam 2018 at Sri Guruvayurappan Temple

The annual Utsavam (Festival) of Sri Guruvayurappan Temple 2018 continues, hundreds of Hindu devotees are gathering to seek the satisfaction of attending various rituals every day . Parallel presentations of varieties classical art forms enthrall many of the visitors every day for long hours. Prominent musicians and dancers from local art schools and from various cities are looking for opportunities to participate in this event year after year. The sound of an assortment of Kerala style vadyam with maddalam, edakka, elathalam, chenda etc. presented by world class artistes reverberate the temple surroundings. The stall that serve a variety of vegetarian food attract everyone at temple ground. The amazing ambience of the temple ground almost take the visitors to a wonderland.

The Utsavam 2018 continues till the 10 the day – On May 5 (Saturday) with the special ritual of Aarattu that includes the ceremonious lowering of the flag. Thousands of families customarily watch the grand display of fireworks by around 9.00 pm

For More information: www.guruvayurappanhouston.org: address 11620 Ormandy Street, Houston, 77035. For details contact temple (713) 729- 8994, Biju Pillai at 832-247-3411 or Anil Gopinath (Festival coordinator) 973-640-3831.