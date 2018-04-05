Grand Ram Navami celebrations at ISKCON of Houston

by Shobana Muratee

Many millennia ago, in an age what the Vedic scriptures call Treta Yuga, an incarnation of the Supreme Personality of Godhead descended on earth as Lord Ramachandra in Ayodhya. Born to King Dasharatha and his chaste wife Kaushalya on the ninth day of the month of Chaitra, Lord Rama exemplified the perfect person as is recorded in the great epic Ramayana. He demonstrated characteristics of an ideal king, an exemplary brother and a devoted husband.

For worshippers of Vishnu or Krishna, Rama Navami is a very auspicious day as it signifies the appearance of the revered incarnation who defined principles of dharma and righteousness. Devotees observe a fast and chant the holy names of the Lord with sincerity. Many also prefer to read from sacred scriptures like the Srimad Bhagavatam, and the Ramayana that describe His extraordinary pastimes.

ISKCON of Houston temple celebrated Lord’s appearance day – also known as “Rama Navami – on Sunday, March 25, starting at 4 pm.

After ceremonial yagna, arati and kirtans, His Grace Radha Krishna Dasa narrated excerpts from the life of Sri Rama, who is also called Maryada Purushottam (perfect man), the ideal son, brother, husband and king who by his example, showed his followers the righteous way of life. The discourse explained the glories of Sri Rama and His pastimes from the Ramayana.

At the Guranga Hall was held the cultural program with skits, classical dance and music. An invocation by Madhavi Chenna and Danalila Pasumarti accompanied by Mahaeswar on Mridangam started it off.

A vibrant and colorful folk dance was presented by the students of Abhinaya School of Dance, Katy, choreographed by Guru Indrani Parthasarthy. A spectacular classical Oddisi Dance was by Oddisi Academy of Houston, led by Guru Prashant Behera. The highlight was a drama on “Lord Ram” by the students of the Goswami Academy who depicted snippets from epic Ramayan that included Lord Rama’s Birth, Killing of the Tataka demoness and the famous Lifting of Siva’s bow. The children ranging from ages 3 to grade 6 clad in their colorful costumes and make-up enthusiastically took on their roles with confidence.

Goswami Academy is a faith-based private school exceptional in imparting training both creative academics and spiritual values.

The celebrations ended with a delicious vegetarian feast, a feature of all ISKCON festival that devotees and guests enjoy immensely.

Visit ISKCON of Houston temple at 1320 West 34th Street. The Sunday feast program starts every Sunday at 5:30 PM. (written with input from ISKCON of Houston.)