Governor celebrates Diwali at Mansion with India’s Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife Cecilia, light a lamp, marking the Diwali celebrations at the Governor’s mansion in Austin on Oct. 22. Seen in picture are Indian Consul General Anupam Ray, left, and Texas Secretary of State Ronaldo P. Pablos and his wife Dr. Laura San Martin. Among those who attended from Houston area included Dr. Durga Agrawal, Jiten Agarwal, Sujeet Draksharam Bal Sareen, Viral Amin and Siva Gajula, with their spouses.