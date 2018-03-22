Governor Abbott to lead business development mission to India

AUSTIN, Texas Wednesday, March 21, 2018– Governor Governor Greg Abbott will lead a business mission to India from March 22nd – 30th. Over the course of the week, the Governor will visit the cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Agra and New Delhi. During the trip, Governor Abbott will meet with CEOs, company executives and officials from the Indian government to promote business development and encourage investment in Texas. This will be Governor Abbott’s fourth international business development trip since taking office.

“Nowhere else in the United States will you find a better business environment or a more talented workforce than Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The Lone Star State continues to be a premiere destination for foreign direct investment, and this trip will be an opportunity to further highlight and share Texas’ economic success story. I look forward to bringing more jobs and investment to our state, and continuing to build upon Texas’ already strong economic and cultural relationship with India.”

Print pool coverage of the Governor’s trip will be provided by The Dallas Morning News, and TV pool coverage will be provided by KTRK (ABC13-Houston).

The trip will be sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation.