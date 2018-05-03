Glamorous! 1st Miss Malayalee Beauty Pageant USA 2018

HOUSTON -Miss Malayalee USA 2018, a unique pageant platform for teens, youth and married women of Malayalee origin who reside in USA was staged on April 28th, 2018. The show was a grand extravaganza with contestants showcasing their talent and beauty in an ethnic setting.

The pageant was organized by Lakshmi Dance Academy events division in association with Flowers TV USA. The Founder of Miss Malayalee USA Ms. Lakshmi Peter, who is CEO of Amazetech IT consulting in addition to being a Bharatanatyam dancer and an acclaimed singer, has organized many events and cultural projects for the Malayalee community. She stated that Miss Malayalee USA will be one of many events that she believes will mark a start to empowering women and entrepreneurs from the community. Acclaimed Malayalam movie actress Manya Naidu attended the event as celebrity judge along with award winning Malayalam film producer Tom G Kolath.

Being a national pageant. Miss Malayalee USA featured participants from different states. The team auditioned over 50 contestants and 20 finalists took the stage at Stafford Civic center last Saturday to present their skills in three rounds of introductions, talent and the most awaited “Kerala with a Twist” round after which 11 semifinalists faced the dreaded judge’s question round. The pageant organizers coached contestants in areas of fashion, confidence, stage presence and oration during the weeks before the pageant. The coaches for the pageant were Himi Haridas, Silvy Varghese and Sheeba Jacob. The finalists faced eminent judges who came from the fields of fashion, film, media, social activism, medicine, technology among others. Around 500 guests attended the event with representation from all Malayalee associations of USA.

The title winners of Miss Teen Malayalee USA were Juliet George, 1st runner up Jiya Thomas and 2nd runner up Devika Mathilakath. The title winners of Miss Malayalee USA were Reshmi Surendran, 1st runner up Lexiah Jacob and 2nd runner up Daleena Abraham. The title winners of Mrs Malayalee USA 2018 were Mini Vettical, 1st runner up Beena Thattil and 2nd runner up Preethy Sajeev. The winners of the pageant were given direct entry into final rounds of Miss India USA TX as well as Bollywood Pageant International along with cash prizes and opportunities to work with nonprofit organizations. The event MCs were Anil Janardhanan, Shiji Mathen, Shibi Roy and Raina Rock.

For more info contact malayaleeusapageant@gmail.com or call us on 713-701-5100