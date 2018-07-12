Home » Community » Girl Scouts present Cookies4Heroes at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Girl Scouts present Cookies4Heroes at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Girl Scouts Troop #157134 (Photos: HMSLH)

Chris Siebenaler, CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital with the Girls Scouts Troop at HMSLH.

Last week, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospitial was presented with Cookies4Heroes by Girl Scouts Troop #157134.
The program was created as a way to thank local volunteers, municipal fire stations, police departments, hospitals and churches who had a significant outreach during Hurricane Harvey.
This troop chose them based on their dedication to continue serving our community during and after the storm as the only hospital to remain open in Fort Bend.


