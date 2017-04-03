German tourist says she was raped in south India

NEW DELHI (AFP) – A German tourist has accused two men of taking her captive and raping her in southern India, police said on Monday (April 3), just weeks after the rape and murder of an Irish woman in Goa.

The woman told police two men dragged her to a secluded spot from a private beach resort in the southern tourist town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu state and raped her on Sunday.

“We have registered a sexual assault complaint and a manhunt has been launched to track the attackers,” the district police chief Santosh told AFP. “We are questioning suspects but no arrests have been made yet.”

He said medical tests had confirmed sexual assault and the German embassy had been informed.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s Foreign Office told AFP by e-mail that its consul-general in the state capital Chennai was in close contact with local authorities about the incident.