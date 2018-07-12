Gayatri Consciousness Center Celebrates 3rd Patotsav and Gayatri Jayanti

On June 24th, ​2018, ​Gayatri Consciousness Center of Katy, held a ​11​ ​K​undi ​Y​agna event for the sole purpose of celebrating​ the 3rd Patotsav -anniversay of the Gayatri Temple and for celebrating Gayatri Jayanti​.

Gayatri Jayanti is the Day when the knowledge of ​ ​the Gayatri mantra and Vedmata Gayatri was revealed to the world by sage Vishvamitra! ​Gayatri Jayanti is ​a celebration to worship the mother of Vedas​,​​ Ma Gayatri​. Attendees participating in the event ​performed Gayatri Hawan and listened to soulful bhajans and prayers and spiritual discourse during the hawan by Sri​ O P Jadhavji and his wife Laxmididi.​

​Gayatri Consciousness Center​ is open every day, ​​with ​satsang ​gatherings held every Sunday​ from 4:30 to 6:30​ pm​ followed by Arti and Mahaprasad!​​ ​This ​was​ one of ​the ​many c​elebrations and puja rituals that are held ​here ​regularly​​. GCC is also a temple with the idols of Gayatri Mata, Hanuman​ji ​, Ganesh​ji ​ and ​Lord ​Shiv​a​.

This was also a celebration for the Center’s three year anniversary​!​ GCC was founded ​at​ 20914 Park Row​, Katy, Texas,​ on June 2​7​th 2015, with the purpose of spreading the message of ​ “Yug Nirman Yojana” through Vichar Kranti abhyan— Thought Revolution!”

Gayatri Consciousness Center is a​ ​part of the organization AWGP (​A​ll ​W​orld ​G​ayatri ​P​ariwar). The headquarters of AWGP is located in Shantikunj, Haridwar. The founder is their gurudev, Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya.

​The Gayatri Consciousness Center also offers Bal Sanskar Shala classes for children ages 3 to​ ​15 years with the goal of teaching Religion, Culture and Spirituality along with Character building and Personality Development through the study of scriptures, moral stories and real life lessons! Classes in yoga and other areas like Art, Music and Dance are also offered at the temple!

The temple priests are available to perform all Pujas, Sanskars and Hawans, including Marriages in Hindi, Gujrati and English.

For more information on ​ Bal Sanskar Shala​, future programs​ or to perform a Puja or Sanskar, please call the temple @ 281 717 4895 ​​ or email at awgp.houston@gmail.com and visit Gayatri Consciousness Center’s website, http://texas.awgp.org/