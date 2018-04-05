FotoFest 2018 Biennial INDIA given a grand debut

The Consul General of India, Houston, Dr. Anupam Ray held a reception at his residence in honor of the Producers and Artists of FOTOFEST 2018 Biennial on Monday April 2nd. The event featured a presentation by Steve Evans, artist, writer, curator and Executive Director of FotoFest International.

The FotoFest 2018 Biennial takes place March 10 – April 22, 2018, in Houston, and will focus on contemporary photography and new media art from India, a nation of over 1.3 billion people, and the world’s largest democracy. This is the second time in its 35-year history that the FotoFest Biennial will focus exclusively on photographic artwork from Asia. The Biennial draws over 275,000 visitors during the course of its six-week run. It attracts visitors and participants from over 35 countries, and is one of the world’s longest-running, largest, and most respected international contemporary photographic art events.

Visit www.fotofest2018.art/ for a preview and more information about this landmark event in Houston.