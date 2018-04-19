Fort Bend ISD’s 2018 Tommy Tune Award Nominees

FORT BEND ISD (April 18, 2018) – Dulles High School students Jordynn Heins and Rayevin Johnson were nominated for 2018 Tommy Tune awards. Presented by Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS), the annual awards program recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of musical theatre by high school students and their teachers.

Both Heins and Johnson were nominated for “Best Featured Performer” for their roles in Dulles High School Theatre’s production of Zombie Prom. Heins was nominated for her role as Candy, and Johnson for her performance as Ginger.

Other FBISD schools to enter this year’s awards program include:

Austin High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Bush High School, Dreamgirls

Clements High School, Monty Python’s Spamalot School Edition

Travis High School, Hairspray

About TUTS’ Tommy Tune Awards

The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend, Houston native and Lamar High School alumnus, Tommy Tune. A performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience, Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.