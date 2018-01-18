Fort Bend ISD to host parent workshops on student mental wellness, suicide prevention

FORT BEND ISD (January 11, 2017) – Fort Bend ISD, in conjunction with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), will be hosting three parent workshops focused on student mental wellness and suicide prevention. These workshops are open to all parents and teachers of any FBISD school.

NAMI Parents and Teachers as Allies is a free, two-hour mental health education workshop for school professionals and parents in order to help them better understand the signs and symptoms of emotional and behavioral difficulties, which in turn could be early warning signs of mental illness in children and adolescents. Attendees will leave these workshops with a better understanding of:

l The early warning signs of mental illness

l The experience of parents raising a child with a mental illness

l The challenges children and adolescents face when emotional and behavioral disturbances are part of their school life

The workshops are scheduled on three different evenings in order to allow parents and teachers the flexibility of attending one that is most convenient for them. Below are the dates and times, as well as a link to register online for the workshop.

January 30, 2018

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fort Settlement Middle School – Library

5440 Elkins Road

Sugar Land, 77479

Register online for this event

February 1, 2018

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cornerstone Elementary – Cafeteria

1800 Chatham Avenue

Sugar Land, 77479

Register online for this event

February 6, 2018

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elkins High School – Library

7007 Knights Court

Missouri City, 77459

Register online for this event

These workshops are part of FBISD’s Counseling and Postsecondary Readiness Department’s initiative that kicked off this past fall, FBISD Speak Up. This initiative is focused on promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention by reducing the stigma and fear associated with being an upstander and reaching out for support, either for yourself, a friend or family member.

If you have any questions, contact your child’s school counselor or send an email to counselors@fortbendisd.com.