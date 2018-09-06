Fort Bend ISD to host Parent University, September 18

FORT BEND ISD (September 4, 2018) – To help families prepare their high school students for postsecondary careers, Fort Bend ISD is hosting a Parent University on Tues., Sept. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at Travis High School (11111 Harlem Rd., Richmond TX 77406).

This free event will give parents an opportunity to meet with FBISD personnel and other education experts to receive an overview of the Houston job market, advice on how to be involved in your child’s postsecondary planning and information on obtaining financial aid and college scholarships.

The free event will last approximately two hours, consisting of three sessions.

A similar parent university was held in the spring-time and proved a popular success. The need to prepare for higher education has never been greater.

For more information contact Fort Bend ISD at 281-634-1100.