Fort Bend ISD students qualify for national DECA competition

FORT BEND (April 4, 2017) – More than 100 Fort Bend ISD students, representing seven high schools, will travel to Anaheim, California in April to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference. Students representing Austin, Bush, Clements, Dulles, Elkins, Ridge Point and Travis High Schools will compete in a variety of categories that will showcase their knowledge in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

“DECA helps prepare our students for real world careers by allowing them to apply knowledge gained in class to real world competitive events,” said Crystal Mills, FBISD assistant director of Career and Technical Education. “Through their participation, these students will acquire the leadership and professional expertise necessary to advance them to their next level of academic and career success.”

DECA is an international organization that’s designed to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Eighteen thousand members will attend the international conference in April to participate in competitive events, attend emerging leader series, and visit college and career exhibits.

FBISD students first competed in the District III DECA competition on January 14, 2017 at Ridge Point High School. Students qualified for nationals at the state-level competition held in February in San Antonio.