Fort Bend ISD rolls out red carpet and honors student filmmakers at 2018 FBISD Film Fest

FORT BEND ISD (April 12, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD congratulates all of the entrants, finalists and winners named in the 2018 Film Fest.

The District recognized the student filmmakers during its annual “red carpet” awards ceremony that welcomed the honorees and their entourage of family members, school staff and friends.

Hosted by the District’s Teaching and Learning Department, the awards program recognizes student produced films in six categories: 48 Hour Challenge, 60-Second Short, Animation, Profile of a Graduate, Narrative and Documentary at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Special awards are also presented in People’s Choice, Best Cinematography, Best Storyline, Best Picture and Overall Winner.

Following are the 1st place winners in each division, as well as the special award winners.

Elementary Division:

48 Hour Challenge – The Fear by Allen Spencer and Jefferson Yen, Highlands Elementary

60 Second Short – Sisters by Courtney Williams, Blue Ridge Elementary

Animation – Into the Lego Realm by Vedant Iyengar and Karyaveer Misra, Commonwealth Elementary

Narrative – Dog Gone Wrong by Courtney Williams, Blue Ridge Elementary

Documentary – Elizabeth Blackwell by Mohini Goswami, Walker Station Elementary

Middle School Division:

48 Hour Challenge – Loved by Kati Benton, Baines Middle School

60 Second Short – The Power of Originality by Karina Barreto , Adriana Figueroa, Jazmig Kaloustian, Sophie Kaloustian, Rechelle Robinson and Emma Unger, First Colony Middle School

Animation – Convenient Man by Daniel Epega, First Colony Middle School

Narrative – The Prank Master by Andrew Weber, Sartartia Middle School

Documentary – Zero to 100: Success Comes from Hard Work by Sean Khokhar, First Colony Middle School

High School Division:

48 Hour Challenge – Who I Am by Leah Sutton, Austin High School

60 Second Short (Tie for 1st place) – Life by Taj Stoddart and Jibin Thomas, Ridge Point High School; and Toyko by Connor Cleveland, Austin High School

Animation – Ensemble by Sherya Subramanyan, Clements High School

Narrative – Piece of Paper by Sharon Benny, Austin High School

Documentary (Tie for 1st place) – World Changers: The Alyssa Ferguson Story by Sneha Joseph, Kaitlin Catuiza and Kathleen Cruz, Ridge Point High School; and Be Someone by Connor Cleveland, Austin High School

Profile of a Graduate and Class Awards

Profile of a Graduate – Profile of a Graduate: Future of Compassion by Matthew Bennett, Jeselle Fabria, Elijah Hunt, Chaylin King, Daejonna Kirkpatrick, MJ Moffett, Dominic Njoku, Brandon Racca and Jeremiah Spikes, Bowie Middle School

Elementary Class – The Rita Drabek Story by Aayan Aziz, Muhammad Haris, Caden Nguyen, Khai Nguyen, Vritika Singh, Joshua Zapata, teacher-librarian Monica Barroso and Coach Cervantes, Drabek Elementary

Secondary Class – JBMS Family Feud by Je-Isaac Alamo, Gio Carcamo, Zoe Gonzales, Janae Greene, Ke’ron Hartsfield, Chance Hodge, Anna Marek, Brianna McDonald, Stuart Moffatt, Armando Moreno, Gregory Nwaneti, Brooke Roberts, Austin Schrader, Jaedon Wright and teacher Joey Dyrud, Bowie Middle School

Special Awards

People’s Choice – World Changers: The Alyssa Ferguson Story by Sneha Joseph, Kaitlin Catuiza and Kathleen Cruz, Ridge Point High School

Best Cinematography – Toyko by Connor Cleveland, Austin High School

Best Storyline – Zero to 100: Success Comes from Hard Work by Sean Khokhar, First Colony Middle School

Best Picture – Be Someone by Connor Cleveland, Austin High School

Overall Winner – Connor Cleveland, Austin High School

Fort Bend ISD, its campuses and its students are routinely recognized for exemplary achievements by organizations such as The National Merit Scholars Program, the National Association of Music Merchants, Children at Risk, The Washington Post’s Top High Schools in the national rankings, U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools in the nation and the United States Presidential Scholars Program.