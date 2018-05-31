Fort Bend ISD named one of Houston’s healthiest employers

2018 Healthiest Employers & Health Care Heroes Awards

FORT BEND ISD (May 24, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD was recently named one of Houston’s healthiest employers for the Houston Business Journal’s Healthiest Employer award. The District was honored at the 2018 Healthiest Employers & Health Care Heroes Award breakfast on Thursday, May 17. Fort Bend ISD ranked 9th in the Extra Large Company Category (5,000+ employees).

“I often remind our team members that we can’t take care of others if we don’t take care of ourselves first. Our students and colleagues are counting on us to be our best each day, and a robust wellness program helps us to fulfill their expectations,” said FBISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre.

Fort Bend ISD’s wellness program, LiveWell, provides employees wellness education, a diverse selection of wellness programs, and an atmosphere that is conducive to health improvements. The program has grown tremendously over the past few years and has incorporated more programs for employees such as free onsite fitness classes and corporate discount to gyms.

About the Healthiest Employers & Health Care Heroes Award

The Healthiest Employers & Health Care Heroes Award honors and recognizes companies with outstanding wellness programs and individuals who have made great strides in the Houston health care industry. Companies are ranked in six key categories, which include: culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions and reporting and analysis.