Fort Bend ISD installs CNG fueling station at Hodges Bend Transportation Facility

Fort Bend ISD installs CNG fueling station at Hodges Bend Transportation Facility

Fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses traveling 1,700 miles daily, part of District’s effort to reduce emissions

Fort Bend ISD (May 29, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD’s new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueling station is providing fuel for a fleet of buses that are reducing ozone emissions, helping to improve air quality in the community.

In November of 2014, the FBISD Board of Trustees passed a resolution that affirmed FBISD’s commitment to implementing actions accepted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to help promote air quality for the citizens of the Fort Bend ISD.

The 2014 Bond, approved by voters that same month, allowed FBISD to replace 150 older school buses with new cleaner burning engines. Thirty of these buses were Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, partially funded by a TCEQ-awarded grant of $1.4 million under the Clean Air Act.

The new CNG buses are part of a pilot program to determine whether this new technology is cost-efficient for the District.

“This is a pilot program to determine if costs will be something we can benefit from,” said Michael Brassfield, FBISD Executive Director of Transportation. “With the grant money that was provided for us, and the low-cost station we built here, so far this is very cost productive for us.”

In addition to the CNG efforts, FBISD’s Transportation Department has also implemented other measures to reduce emissions:

A no-idle bus policy is in place to reduce our carbon footprint. Bus drivers are reminded to turn engines off if they know they will have to sit and wait for longer than five minutes. The District’s GPS technology provides daily monitoring of the vehicles that idle more than five minutes.

FBISD also participates in an $870,000 grant that places filters in the exhaust systems of older buses in the FBISD fleet. These Diesel Particulate Filters collect and burn off the black soot produced by buses manufactured prior to 2007.

FBISD also plans to continue to replace buses that are 15 years and older, further reducing ozone forming emissions. All replacement buses are air-conditioned. Air-conditioning buses helps to control the quality of air inside the bus cabin, protecting students and drivers from outside exhaust from the bus and other traffic that surrounds the buses.

During the month of April, Fort Bend ISD invited its Board of Trustees and representatives from other districts to tour the CNG fueling station. This economical, low maintenance portable fueling system provides fuel to the fleet of 30 buses each day. Together, the buses travel 1,756 miles a day a serve 2,796 students.