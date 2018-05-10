Fort Bend ISD earns high ratings from top credit agencies

FORT BEND ISD (May 7, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD has earned top ratings from two internationally-recognized credit ratings agencies, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings. The District received an AA+ rating from both agencies during its recent bond sales, marking the District’s strong financial health and the quality of bonds issued.

“These top ratings demonstrate Fort Bend ISD’s prudent debt management, keeping our debt costs low and ultimately benefiting tax payers.”

“Our high rating, active debt management and higher property values enabled the District to lower the tax rate, even while we have been issuing debt to fund the projects for the 2014 Bond Program,” said Steven Bassett, FBISD’s Chief Financial Officer.

Fort Bend ISD’s current tax rate is $1.32, reduced from $1.34. The tax rate continues to be among the lowest compared to surrounding districts.