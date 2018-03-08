Fort Bend ISD celebrates National Social Work Month

FORT BEND ISD (March 6, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD is proud to honor our District social workers during National Social Work Month. Sponsored by the National Association of Social Workers, Social Work Month recognizes the contributions of social workers in all areas, including education. The week of March 4-10 honors school social workers for the integral role they have in education and the positive impact they make in students’ lives.

FBISD currently has a team of 16 social workers. The team collaborates with campus staff and community resource groups to extend services to students and families dealing with homelessness, school absenteeism and other challenges. Our school social workers also provide individual/group counseling, crisis intervention and mentoring services, referrals and access to community resources and support to McKinney Vento families.

“We chose this profession so that we could help children and their families be the best they can be,” said Priti Avantsa, FBISD’s Lead Social Worker. “Our team feels blessed to come to work each day knowing that we have the opportunity to make a positive difference in children’s lives.”