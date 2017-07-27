Fort Bend Education Foundation join Kendra Scott to lauch fall collection

Fort Bend Education Foundation Partners with Kendra Scott to celebrate their store opening in Sugar Land with the launch of their Fall Collection, benefiting the teachers and schools in FBISD. Join us Wednesday August 9, 2017, from 5-8 PM for the fall 2017 Launch Party, Kendra Scott Sugar Land, located at First Colony Mall, across from Black Walnut Cafe.

The store will showcase the coveted Kendra Scott Color Bar™, offering shoppers a unique, interactive experience to create customized jewelry in minutes and leave with it in hand. The Color Bar™ features a touch screen display monitor, iPads and a kaleidoscope of gemstones and jewelry silhouettes in both gold and rhodium silver settings.

The shelves will boast signature and seasonal jewelry collections in an array of rich hues that embody the Kendra Scott look. Specifically, the Kendra Scott Fall ‘17collectionwill take center stage and introduce local shoppers to the breathtaking style of Kendra Scott.

The Kendra Scott Company was founded on the mantra “Family, Fashion, Philanthropy” and as the brand has grown, it continues to hold philanthropy as one of its core values, with a special passion for women and children’s causes. For the Kendra Scott Fall ’17 collection launch party, the first of its kind at the new location, they are excited to partner with Fort Bend Education Foundation and donate 20% of proceeds from 5 pm to 8 pm the evening of August 9th.

“I am thrilled to soon call Sugar Land one of our new Kendra Scott homes! This community has an energy, friendliness and passion for giving that fits so well with our brand’s core values. I cannot wait to open our doors to this wonderful city.

“I look forward to connecting even more deeply and personally with our community here, and am excited to say that we’ll be giving back to local foundations in a big way.”

The Kendra Scott Sugar Land store will join a number of upscale retailers and dining venues in the prestigious shopping center just in time for back-to-school shopping.