Fort Bend Education Foundation celebrates 25th anniversary of support to teachers and schools

Support the Foundation’s annual campaign; become a donor and make a difference in education

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Fort Bend Education Foundation. For more than two decades, the Foundation has served as a powerful catalyst for extraordinary academic achievement. Since its inception in 1992, the Foundation has provided educators with opportunities to enrich and enhance the quality of education for all students in Fort Bend ISD through its Grants to Teachers and Schools programs, professional development grants, corporate pass-thru programs and grants to assist new teachers who are beginning their educational careers by outfitting their classrooms.

Thanks to generous corporate and individual donors, the Fort Bend Education Foundation has awarded more than $32 million to FBISD teachers and schools over the years.

The Foundation receives hundreds of grant applications each year from educators representing every school in FBISD. The Foundation’s Board of Directors completes an extensive review of each proposal to ensure that strict criteria are met.

“We have received really amazing grant proposals over the years that inspire and equip students for successful futures,” said Jim Brown, FBEF President. “The Foundation has funded literacy and math programs at the elementary level, agricultural and science projects at the middle school level, and fashion design and technical education projects for high schools. The list goes on and on.”

In 1992, the Foundation funded $42,137 in grants compared to last year when the Foundation funded $477,000 in grants.

Three districtwide programs recently funded by the FBEF include a Programming and Robotics Club in partnership with Schlumberger on 45 FBISD campuses; a Mobile Digital Film School, which teaches students advanced film-making techniques with a film showcase during the Annual FBISD Film Fest in the spring, and “Robots for Homebound Education,” which enables home and hospital bound students to virtually attend class.

These programs are just a few of the thousands of grants that have been funded by the Fort Bend Education Foundation. The number of grants funded each year is limited only by the amount of money raised by the Foundation.

“The demands on school districts today are enormous, and budgets can’t always keep pace with the individual requests of classroom teachers who want to make education come alive for their students,” said Brenna Cosby, Executive Director. “Delivering this exceptional level of learning is neither easy nor inexpensive.”

“Each grant is the result of the generosity of our local community – including businesses, corporations and individuals – who support the Foundation.” As we begin our 25th year of service, we are asking the community to be a part of enriching Fort Bend Future by donating to our 25th anniversary campaign. “We touch every school in Fort Bend ISD.”

For more information or to donate today online, visit the FBEF at www.fortbendisd.com/foundation