First Gita Conference held in Houston

HOUSTON – On Saturday, May 26th, the City of Houston was fortunate to host the very first Gita Conference where people from many different communities gathered to learn, reflect, and discuss the various teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The conference, named “Spiritual Conference: Road map for life and living”, had the goal to enlighten people of all ages, backgrounds, and religions to learn and appreciate the philosophy the Bhagavad Gita provides. This historical scripture for many seems to be very religious, which is not the case for the conference. Mr. Pradip Seernani, a long time devotee of the Geeta Ashram, initiated the conference with the traditional conch sound, and all in attendance were tranquil yet eager to engage in the conference. The Gita Conference was primarily put together by Mr. Seernani who invited 6 very knowledgeable speakers that focused on expressing the practical and philosophical messages of the Bhagavad Gita.

The lineup of speakers featured Mr. Joseph Emmett, Brahmacharini Shweta Chaitanya, Mrs. Satya Kalra, Mr. Narinder Kapoor, Dr. Stephen Phillips, and Guru Maa Geeteshwari Ji. Each speaker had a unique and deep understanding of the daily applications of the scripture.

Seernani was accompanied by Houston’s own Acharya Gaurang Nanavaty from Chinmaya Mission, as well as the respected Dr. Virendra Mathur as they were key components in making this event a success. In efforts to seek out youth attendees, the conference was located at none other than the city’s hometown college.

The University of Houston (Main Campus). Seats filled with so many people from different walks of life, as they all joined in an experience of broadening their spiritual horizons. “We need more of this for our youth. The program was not only fun, but intellectually beneficial” said Mr. Gopal Savjani, Chairman and CEO of Ansh Labs.

The conference was MC’d by Mr. Dave Shah (23), and Mr. Pratik Gandhi (24), two young men who volunteered to bridge the gap between the speakers and attendees. “We really enjoyed the informative speakers, but also really appreciated the MC’s who brought a ton of energy and entertainment throughout the entirety of the event. As a college student, the messages by the speakers and the MC’s resonated with me and attendees close to my age.” said Jay Shah, an attendee.

The organizers of this event plan to carry on biennially and expect tremendous growth due the success in the debut. With so much technological advancement, and information overload, our youth can greatly benefit from efforts like these that communicate the ancient knowledges in a manner more easily understood.

“The best way to get the youth more involved and inclined to learn the teachings of the Gita is simply by being an example that they can look up to” said Brahmacharini Shweta Chaitanya Ji responding to a question that many of the adults, more specifically parents had in regards to youth involvement and interaction.

The conference built the foundation for more youth involvement in various aspects and hopes to create a community where this scripture can be applied to anyone who looks to have a deeper understanding of spirituality.