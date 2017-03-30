Festival Launches New App

Handy digital tool designed to help festival guests maximize their experience

HOUSTON (March 27, 2017) – This year, the 29th Annual McDonald’s Houston Children’s Festival is proud to announce a new mobile app that will provide up-to-the- minute festival news, entertainment schedules, celebrity updates, driving/parking directions, and food/beverage options throughout the festival grounds.

The festival app is available for both Android and Apple devices. Search Houston Children’s Festival in the Google Play store for Android or in the Apple app store for Apple devices.

Tickets are on sale now for the largest children’s festival in the United States, returning to downtown Houston April 1 and 2. Visit www.houstonchildrensfestival.com to purchase your tickets, online buyers will receive a $2 discount off the regular ticket price of $12. The upgraded website provides more detail regarding the entertainment schedule, games and interactive activities, food and beverage as well as information on Child Advocates, the beneficiary of the festival.

What: The McDonald’s Houston Children’s Festival presented by Baker Hughes is the largest children’s festival in the United States and will be celebrating its 29th year in 2017.

The Festival has raised over $5.4 million dollars over the past 28 years for Child Advocates, Inc. (www.childadvocates.org)

Where: Downtown Houston in the area surrounding City Hall, Tranquility Park and Sam Houston Park.

When: Saturday, April 1 and

Sunday, April 2, 2017

From 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.