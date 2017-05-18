FBISD’s Clements High School named Texas Honor Roll School

FORT BEND ISD – Clements High School has been selected as a 2016 Honor Roll School by the Educational Results Partnership (ERP) and the Institute for Productivity in Education (IPE). Clements was one of 727 public schools in the state of Texas chosen to receive this title.

The Honor Roll is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and highlight successful practices that improve outcomes for students. Schools receiving this distinction from leaders in the Texas academic and business communities have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. The Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

“This award recognizes the high academic expectations and commitment that all our stakeholders – staff, students, parents and the community have toward our student success and future preparation,” said FBISD Assistant Superintendent Anthony Indelicato. “I am so proud of our Clements community. Thank you to everyone for your leadership and dedication that made this achievement possible!”

The Honor Roll is comprised of two different awards, the “Star Schools” Award and “Scholar Schools” Award. Clements received the “Scholar Schools” award. Scholar Schools are schools that are showing significant levels of academic achievement, but do not have a significant socio-economically disadvantaged student population.