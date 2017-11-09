FBISD students to learn about Career and Technical Education programs

SUGAR LAND – Fort Bend ISD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department will host a program exploration event, where students and their families can learn about the District’s many CTE courses offerings. The event will take place November 15, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at the FBISD Technical Education Center (540 Dulles Avenue, Sugar Land).

CTE programs offer students a competitive advantage in preparing for their future, whether their plans include college, immediate entry into the workforce, or a combination of both.

“Our students have the opportunity to earn industry certifications at no cost, participate in nationally-recognized competitive events and build their resume and college application portfolio through real-world experiences,” said CTE Director Meredith Watassek.

The event is open to all FBISD students and their parents, especially current 7th – 11th grade students who are interested in attending the Tech Ed Center next year and/or the new James Reese Career and Technical Center that will open Fall 2019.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the District’s new state-of-the-art CTE center, tour the Tech Ed facility and visit with CTE teachers about courses including, but not limited to, health science, automotive, business and finance, engineering, culinary arts, JROTC, Agriculture, cosmetology, networking, welding and firefighting. The come-and-go format will allow attendees to focus on the programs of their choice and short presentations will be made periodically throughout the evening.

Current 10th and 11th grade students can apply for existing Technical Education program courses for the 2017-18 school year at www.fortbendisd.com/tec. Applications will close on January 19, 2018 for August 2018 enrollment.

The new CTE center that will open in Fall 2019 will offer advanced junior and senior-level courses. Current seventh and eighth grade students may need to choose prerequisite courses at their home campus in order to be eligible to attend their junior and senior years.

See FortBendISD.com to register to attend the event. For more information, call (281) 634-5671.