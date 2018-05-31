FBISD salutes its 2018 High School Valedictorians and Salutatorians

FORT BEND ISD (May 24, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD is proud to recognize the 22 graduating high school seniors who have the distinct honor of being named 2018 valedictorians and salutatorians. These outstanding scholars have earned the highest academic achievements among their schools’ graduating class, and we are extremely proud of their success over the years.

As FBISD graduates, these scholars will be well prepared to meet future challenges. Each of them has a rigorous academic foundation, strong character and possesses qualities of FBISD’s Profile of a Graduate. They are equipped with skills for life, servant leaders, effective communicators, critical thinkers, compassionate citizens, collaborative team members and life-long learners. For complete list isit:www.fortbendisd.com